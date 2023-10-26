TROY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a woman who died after being involved in a two-car traffic crash on Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023.

The victim is identified as Catherine L. Leathers, 81, of Troy, IL.

Leathers was a front-seat passenger of a 2006 Suzuki Vitara being driven by her husband. The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the intersection of US Highway 40 and Bauer Road/Glen Rea Road when the victim’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side after driving into the path of a westbound 2021 Mazda CX-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of this vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene. Coroner Nonn said the decedent’s husband was taken to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.

Nonn added that the extent and severity of his injuries were unknown at the time of this release.

"Leathers was pronounced deceased at Anderson Hospital emergency department after being transported from the scene by Troy Fire Department EMS," he said. "Her cause of death is blunt chest trauma. Routine toxicology testing remains pending at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Funeral arrangements remain pending under the direction of Richeson Funeral Home of Troy, Illinois. Nonn said the Office of the Coroner would like to extend its "deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic accident."

More like this: