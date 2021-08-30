COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday afternoon identified the Collinsville infant that tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred at Interstate 270 near mile marker 7, Pontoon Beach, on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The infant is identified as:

Grayson A. Mueller 2 Months Old

White/Male

Collinsville, Illinois

Coroner Nonn said the following: "Mueller was restrained in a rear-facing infant car seat and the passenger of the vehicle being operated by his father, Christian A. Mueller. The Mueller vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. Grayson Mueller was transported from the scene by ambulance to Anderson Hospital Emergency Room, Maryville, where he succumbed to his injuries."

The coroner continued: "A preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of autopsy examination and toxicological testing. The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 11 and the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Funeral arrangements for Grayson Mueller are under the direction of Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights.

