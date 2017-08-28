EDWARDSVILLE - On Monday, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn issued a final ruling of the manner of death of a St. Louis man in Pontoon Beach as "undetermined."

The man was identified as Jimmie Melvin Allen, Jr., a black male, 52, of St. Louis.

Allen Jr. was found on April 8, 2017, in a water retention basin near #18 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Pontoon Beach.

The coroner said the autopsy conducted on the decedent failed to reveal a cause of death and toxicology testing revealed only the presence of caffeine. The investigation surrounding the death failed to provide an explanation of how the decedent came to be in the pond.

“As the circumstances surrounding Mr. Allen’s demise remains quite vague, it was the opinion of the attending forensic pathologist that the death be classified as undetermined”, said Nonn, adding, “It would be improper to draw definitive conclusions based on the limited amount of information.”

The autopsy failed to reveal any indication of injury or overt signs of foul play. Allen had worked at the Proctor & Gamble facility within the complex of warehouses where he was discovered.

The death was also investigated by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

