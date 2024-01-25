WOOD RIVER - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a Wood River female who died as a result of a structure fire in the 800 block of State Street, Wood River, Illinois. Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024. The initial call was dispatched at 5:14 a.m.

The victim is identified as one: Donna W. Nance, 81, female/white – DOB: 08/27/1942, Wood River. An autopsy examination has been completed and positive identification was made from an implanted surgical medical device.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary findings are that the decedent suffered from probable smoke inhalation and significant heart and lung disease. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicology testing along with carbon monoxide testing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Wood River Fire Department. Funeral arrangements are pending with Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Godfrey.

The Office of Coroner would like to extend their deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic incident.

More like this: