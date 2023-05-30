ALTON - A local man whose body was found submerged in Wood River Creek has been identified as Trever J. Oliver, 33, of South Roxana. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the body, which was found near the intersection of Wood River Creek and East Broadway on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Alton Police and Fire was notified of the body discovery at 6:05 p.m. on Friday.

Responding officers found the man in a prone position with his head submerged underneath the water. Authorities also said Oliver was known to be in the general area prior to his death. He was pulled to shore by Alton Police officers and secured until the arrival of Coroner’s Office Investigator Christopher Hartman, who pronounced Oliver dead at 6:44 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023.

Coroner Nonn said an autopsy has been conducted in order to shed light on the cause and manner of death.

"Preliminary results of the autopsy failed to reveal overt signs of nefarious involvement, however, a final cause of death, as well as the results of routine toxicological testing, remain pending," Nonn said. "The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Funeral arrangements are pending with Gray Funeral Home of Wood River.

