ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, identified an Alton area woman who lost her life following a residential structure fire occurring on Grandview Avenue in the City of Alton on January 11, 2024. Tragically, the investigation, spearheaded by the Alton Police Department, has shown that the victim in this case called 9-1-1 to report that her house was on fire and she was succumbing to the smoke.

9-1-1 was called at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and officers with the police department and firefighters from the Alton Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, heavy fire was present from the front of the residence.

"Firefighters later located the victim inside the home and subsequent notification was made to the Office of Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office," Coroner Nonn said. "The victim was identified as one: Tina Marie Price, 56, of Alton. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner at 3:09 p.m. on January 11, 2024. An autopsy was performed last evening to aid in determining a cause and manner of death.

"Preliminary results of that autopsy revealed the decedent perished as a result of smoke inhalation. Routine toxicological testing remains pending at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Alton Fire Department and the Madison County Office of Coroner."

Funeral arrangements for the deceased woman remain pending at this time.

