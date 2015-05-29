Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into a work-related fatality at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Thursday afternoon that claimed the life of 47-year-old Roger R. Kolweier, of O’Fallon.

The coroner said Kolweier was working for Keller Construction at the time of the accident and along with a co-worker were on Stadium Road off New Poag Road in Edwardsville. The two were working on a frontage road on the SIUE campus. The decedent had been driving a heavy piece of machinery with a roller attached.

"Preliminary information indicates that a portion of the road gave out causing the machine to flip," the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office said Kolweier attempted to jump from the machine but became pinned underneath at the bottom of a creek. An off-duty Illinois State Trooper and his wife (a nurse) were flagged down by the co-worker to help. They began life-sustaining efforts on him until Edwardsville Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene but were unable to save him. Death was pronounced at 4:45 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. The Edwardsville Fire Department arrived after a call at 3:45 p.m. to assist with rescue work that eventually turned to recovery.

The death is under investigation by the SIUE Police Department and representatives from Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also be investigating the accident.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the decedent died as a result of blunt chest and abdominal trauma. Routine toxicological testing will be performed.

Funeral services are under the direction of Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon, Illinois.

