EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn state that an investigation continues into the weekend traffic death of an Edwardsville man.

Eric D. Dixon, 31, of Edwardsville, was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2015, along the 2800 block of Seminary Street at Black Creek in Alton. The decedent was the driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had left the roadway and came to rest in the creek. The decedent was not wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy conducted today indicated that the decedent died as the result of blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen. The coroner said routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The death remains under investigation and the Alton Police Department as well.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

