BETHALTO - December 1, 2010 - For parents who have trouble finding time to shop for their children’s Christmas gifts without taking them along, Cornerstone Church wants to help. A Christmas Drop ‘N Shop is being planned for Saturday, December 11th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m at Cornerstone’s Bethalto campus located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto. Parents can register their children for a day of fun activities at the church and spend their time running holiday errands knowing the children are in a safe, friendly environment. The event is for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The event begins with Pancake Breakfast with Santa where the children will have an opportunity to visit and have their picture taken with Santa. Other holiday-related activities planned for the day are decorating cut-out cookies, making a Christmas gift, story time, gift wrapping, viewing a holiday movie and singing Christmas carols. Breakfast and lunch are both included in the registration fee of $15 for the first child and $5 for each additional child per family.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When our children were young and we lived away from immediate family, we were fortunate to have people in the church who would watch our kids so we could shop. I realize everyone is not that fortunate,” explained Phil Schneider, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone. “We’re really trying to meet a need of young families in the community. When the parents are working all week and trying to make ends meet, we know hiring a babysitter is a luxury for many. We’ve tried to make it affordable. On the other hand, we don’t just want to babysit. We want kids to have fun when they come to Cornerstone whether they’re coming for a basketball league, a special event or church services. So we are planning a day full of activities just for them.”

For more information or to pre-register children for the Drop ‘N Shop, please call the Cornerstone Church office at 377-7625. Due to space limitations, preregistration is required.

More like this: