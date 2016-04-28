EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Colleen Corkery has been dedicated to running since she was in junior high and that hard work and commitment paid of with a college scholarship announced this past week to McKendree University at Lebanon.

Corkery wanted to have a strong senior cross-country season and she didn’t waver. She qualified with the team for state and said that greatly increased her running confidence. She is having a strong track and field season in the distance events this spring, taking off where she left off in cross country.

McKendree’s cross country coach Michael Mendez said he is excited to have her coming to the school next year and said he expects big things from her in the future. He sees Corkery continuing to improve when she arrives on campus at McKendree.

“I had to work harder last summer and overall I was happy with my cross country season last year,” she said. “I have more endurance after the work. I am hoping to do the 5K and 10K in track and cross country and take advantage of my endurance.”

Corkery said the longer distances are a definite strength for her. She said she really enjoyed meeting the coach, Michael Mendez, at McKendree, his staff and the girls on the team.

“The girls were all really nice,” she said of her recruiting time with the school.

Corkery plans to major in bio-psychology and also hopes to obtain a master’s degree.

This off-season, she plans to continue her distance work and after college, she hopes to do a half marathon and possibly a marathon.

The EHS distance standout she is thankful she was able to compete in both cross country and track all these years and said she believes now it has paid off with the scholarship to McKendree.

Edwardsville’s head girls track and field coach MiKala Thompkins said it is “exciting” to know Corkery will be serious about continuing her track and cross country in college.

“She is very deserving,” the coach said.

