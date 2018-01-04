EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the addition of Amanda Juenger as an Account Executive.

Born and raised in Maryville, Juenger graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising. During her final semester at SIUE, Juenger partook in a professional internship with Cork Tree Creative. Her background in traditional art and graphic design, paired with her proficiency in English, made for quick learning at the firm. By early January, Juenger joined Cork Tree Creative as a full-time staff member.

“Amanda shows a natural talent for ingenuity and creativity. Her background in both graphic design and copy writing is unique and makes for a wonderful addition to our Account Executive team,” said creative director, Jan Carpenter. “We expect great things from Amanda and are delighted to welcome her to our growing team.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 105 Plaza Court, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www. corktreecreative.com or find the agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

