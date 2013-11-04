Cork Tree Creative Supports Two Local Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cork Tree Creative, Inc., an Edwardsville-based public relations, marketing and web design company today announced its sponsorship of two local events­ SIUE Day and the 2013 Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome benefiting the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association.



SIUE Day was held on Oct. 17, 2013 at SIUE¹s Art & Design Building as a way to foster relationships between the University and the local business community. Cork Tree Creative supported the event as an associate sponsor to show support for the University's continued growth and educational

development of the region's future workforce.



Cork Tree Creative also supported the "March with Meredith" team of the 2013 Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome on Oct. 19 to support the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association. Held at the SIUE Gardens, Cork Tree Creative staff members provided probono graphic design services for the event logo and

t-shirt and also walked in support of the event.



Cork Tree Creative, Inc. was formed in 2009 by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. The firm provides public relations, graphic design, marketing and website design/development services to clients throughout North America. For more information about Cork Tree Creative, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com

or call (618) 656-7333. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip