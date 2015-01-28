­ EDWARDSVILLE - Cork Tree Creative is giving back to the community by sponsoring two local events in Collinsville, Ill. in March of 2015: the 7th Annual Evening with the Economic Development Commission (EDC) and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Cocktails & Connections.

Cork Tree Creative is working with the city of Collinsville to put on the 7th Annual Evening with the EDC to help celebrate Collinsville¹s development opportunities and successes. The event, which will be held on Thurs., Mar. 5, 2015, helps attendees learn about Collinsville¹s retail, office and workforce industry while networking with professionals at this invitation-only event. More information about ³An Evening With the EDC² can

be found online at www.destinationcollinsville.com or by calling 618-346-5200, ext. 1129.

Cork Tree Creative will also help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois organize and promote its inaugural Cocktails & Connections event, a gathering of Southern Illinois women business and community leaders. This annual event will help develop future women leaders by promoting Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering & math), financial literacy and health and wellness. The event will be held on Thurs., Mar. 12, 2015 and is open to all business women in the community. Reservations are limited. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois provides a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for 14,000 girls and 4,500 volunteers throughout southern Illinois. For more information, contact Chermain Jennings, cjennings@gsofsi.org, 618-692-0692.

