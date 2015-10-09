EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 7, 2015 – Edwardsville-based public relations firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., today announced that Nicole Dicks was promoted to Senior Account Executive. EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 7, 2015 – Edwardsville-based public relations firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., today announced that Nicole Dicks was promoted to Senior Account Executive.

Dicks, a lifelong resident of Madison County, graduated from Eastern Illinois University (EIU) with a bachelor’s degree in Communications in 1993. She also studied advertising, marketing, and public relations during her time at EIU, and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

She is excited about her new job title and the enhanced responsibilities that go along with it for Cork Tree Creative. “I’m thrilled for this promotion and to be a part of such a wonderful, hardworking team. It’s been a fulfilling journey, working with Cork Tree Creative since the beginning and contributing to the agency’s success. Every day is fun and never boring,” Dicks said.

Nicole Dicks has been with Cork Tree Creative since 2011. For Cork Tree Creative, she is a copywriter, editor and project manager, developing marketing plans for clients while overseeing search engine optimization programs and social media strategies. She currently lives in Glen Carbon, Ill. with her husband and two children.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

