EDWARDSVILLE — Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a full-service marketing and public relations firm located in downtown Edwardsville, announced the launch of its rebranding today.

The rebranding includes a new logo and updated website. The creative firm will keep its name and continue to offer its clients throughout the Metro-East modern-day marketing and pubic relation services, but with a fresh, modern look.

Article continues after sponsor message

“A lot has changed for Cork Tree Creative throughout our nine years in business. We have grown significantly, moved several times, adapted our services to the ever-changing industry and had lots of fun. Through all of this, we decided that we needed a new, updated look to reflect how we have evolved and improved over the years,” said Laura Reed, Director of Public Relations.

In August of 2017, Cork Tree Creative moved into its new office space, located at 105 Plaza Court in Edwardsville, to accommodate its growing team. The firm provides the following services all under one roof: public relations, social media management, search engine optimization, graphic design, website development, photography and videography, and Google Analytics and Google AdWords.

To view the new and improved website, please visit: www.corktreecreative.com. You can also keep up with the Cork Tree crew by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

More like this:

Related Video: