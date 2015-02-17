EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis area marketing firm, Cork Tree Creative, Inc., today announced the recent addition of two new staff members ­ Susan Van Norman and Alyssa Eason.

Susan Van Norman joins Cork Tree as an illustrator and search engine optimization specialist. The Western New York native earned her bachelor¹s degree in graphic design, and is currently pursuing a master¹s degree in

illustration. Van Norman has been a member of the Art Space and Open Studios in Grand Junction, Colorado, and former member of the Western New York Calligraphy Guild. In the past she has had design pieces selected for the Palace of Fine Arts Theater in San Francisco, heArt for Africa 2011 and The Art Center in Grand Junction. For Cork Tree Creative, Van Norman will be responsible for search engine optimization, graphic design, managing client projects, as well as online advertising campaigns.

Alyssa Eason recently joined Cork Tree Creative as a social media strategist. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate earned her bachelor's in communication and public relations, with a minor in English and writing. She is currently pursuing a master¹s degree in communications management. For Cork Tree Creative, Eason will develop social media plans for clients and serve as a project manager on various marketing programs managed by the company. Previously she has been involved with social media management for the Edwardsville YMCA, MacMurray College and Osborn Barr Public Relations.

The St. Louis-area firm provides public relations and media relations services, graphic design and brand management, web design and development, search engine optimization, social media planning and implementation and marketing and advertising management. Cork Tree Creative proudly serves companies of all sizes throughout the United States and Canada.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Illinois, is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333 or visit www.corktreecreative.com.

