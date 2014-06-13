Talk about a 2-day lineup! The Copperhead Music festival, scheduled for Friday June 20 and Saturday June 21 in Sparta, Illinois, ‘brings it’ with headliners like Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Marshall Tucker Band, Foghat, Molly Hatchet, Georgia Satellites and many more artists!

Music lovers will trek to Sparta, Illinois (approximately 75 miles south of the St. Louis Metro Area) to see the headliners and, because of the clever mix of musical talent on the bill, leave with new favorites.

The concert will be held at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex, an outdoor venue whose beauty will add to the experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

The musical lineup for Friday June 20 is: Riley Kirk, Chad Harris, Nate Molnar, Hashtag Pop, Chicago Farmer, Aaron Kamm and the Onedrops, Electric Citizen, Rival Sons; headliner for Friday night is Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Saturday’s lineup: Barton Holler Band, Christian “X” Hale, Garrett Hale, Last False Hope, Eastwood Frisch and American Lion, Fabulous Decline, The Woodbox Gang, The Cold Stares, Blackfoot, The Georgia Satellites, Foghat, Molly Hatchet with the headliner The Marshall Tucker Band.

For more information go to www.copperheadmusicfestival.com or visit the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/copperheadmusicfestival.

More like this: