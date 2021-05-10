Copeland Lands Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Honors College scholar and Student Trustee Sam Copeland, of Bethalto, was awarded the Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship during the Honors College’s scaled-down annual Expo, May 6, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Honors College students gave presentations on their personal River Stories to a panel of judges during the event.
For more information on L&C’s Honors College, visit www.lc.edu/honorscollege or contact Coordinator Jenn Cline at (618) 468-4762 or jacline@lc.edu.
