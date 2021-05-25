EDWARDSVILLE - Caeleb Copeland, Evan Funkhouser and Grant Huebner all drove home two runs each, while Gannon Burns gave up only three hits as Edwardsville won its 21st straight game in an 8-2 decision over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game played Monday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers haven't lost since April 23, when Edwardsville lost twice, to Springfield High 9-3 and to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 3-1 in a pair of games played in Springfield.

Edwardsville started off on the right foot by scoring single runs in the first two innings, extended its lead with a run in fourth and broke open the game with a five-run sixth to make it 8-0. The Lancers prevented a shutout by scoring twice in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers held on for the win.

Funkhouser led the way with three hits and two RBIs on the day, while Copeland and two hits and also drove home a pair of runs, Huebner had a hit and two RBIs, both Riley Iffrig and Adam Powell had a hit and a RBI and Hayden Moore and Spencer Stearns both had a hit.

Josh Belzer, Alex Koester and Drew Moran had the three hits for the Lancers, with Moran driving home both runs in the seventh with a double.

Burns went all the way on the mound, allowing the two runs on the three East hits while walking no one and striking out seven. Gannon Herring pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning six. Joseph Mendiola pitched in the sixth, giving up five runs on three hits, walking two and striking out two.

Edwardsville is now 27-3 on the season, and will play against the Lancers Tuesday at East in a 4:30 p.m. start, then travel to Columbia on Wednesday for a game at Eagleview Elementary at 4:30 p.m., then host Triad in a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 4 p.m.

