Join us at the Alton Holiday Inn on October 25th for Trivia Night hosted by Cope Plastics. The money raised will go to benefit  the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. Doors open at 6:00 pm and trivia starts at 7:00 pm. Call Cindy Smalley at 467-7348 or Jenni Read at 467-7347 abd reserve your table today!

Click here to view Flyer!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 