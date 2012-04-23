Cope PlasticsALTON, IL – Cope Plastics, Inc. is hosting a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception recognizing Todd Akin, Missouri’s 2nd District U.S. Congressman running for United States Senate. The reception will take place on Tuesday, April 24th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Cope Plastics, 4441 Industrial Drive, Alton, IL. This event is open to the community.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person, or $75 per couple. Sponsorship opportunities are also available as follows and include tickets to the event: Red Sponsorship ($1,000), White Sponsorship ($500) and Blue Sponsorship ($250).

Individuals wishing to attend and show support for Todd Akin should RSVP by contacting Jenni Read at (618) 467-7347 or by email jread@copeplastics.com.

