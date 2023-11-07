ALTON - On a rainy fall afternoon, October 14th, 2023, 27 teams braved the elements to participate in the 17th annual charity golf tournament organized by Cope Plastics, Inc., a local company dedicated to supporting the community. The event, which was held at the beautiful Woodlands Golf Club and Banquet Center, successfully raised $13,996.37 for the Friends of Kids with Cancer, a charitable organization that has been offering vital support and hope to families with children battling pediatric cancer for over three decades.

Friends of Kids with Cancer, based in the Saint Louis area, serves approximately 1,200 children and their families every year through educational and emotional programs. The organization has been at the forefront of the fight against pediatric cancer, providing essential resources and assistance to those in need. Cope has been a dedicated supporter of Friends of Kids with Cancer for the past 17 years and, during this time, has raised approximately $110,000 to further the cause.

The tournament featured participants from various departments within Cope and many teams from our local community, which proved our community's commitment to giving back. Despite the challenging weather conditions, participants demonstrated their unwavering dedication to raising funds for a worthy cause.

The championship flights showcased fierce competition, with the following results:

A Flight: Lewis Blyth, Dustin Duncan, Jeff Link, & Scott Boschert

B Flight: Chris Shockley, Ted Shockley, Steve Crepps, & Alec Crepps

C Flight: Scott Eddy, Brian Saenz, Ethan Eddy, & Brennan Menke

In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured competitions for the closest to the pin and longest drive. The winners of these contests were:

Closest to the Pin (CTP): Kyle Saxby

Closest to the Pin (CTP): Roger Downer

Longest Drive (Men): Michael Scott

Longest Drive (Women): Annie Maynard

