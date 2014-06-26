(Godfrey, IL – June 25, 2014) The Coors Light Music Fest Concert Series, brought to you by Triple Jam Production, kicks off Friday, July 18th with Jake's Leg and The Brothers in a tribute to the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band. Jake's Leg was formed in 1975 and have played to thousands of people, cutting across age and lifestyle demographics. The Brothers is a St. Louis-based band that includes seven members with Todd Brennan as lead vocalist.

On Friday, August 1st, get ready for the return of Think Floyd and Pepperland as they pay tribute to Pink Floyd and the Beatles. Think Floyd, which was recently voted by fans as Chicago’s favorite Pink Floyd tribute band, consists of eight members. Formed in autumn of 1996, Pepperland has played together in various incarnations and projects for over 15 years, making this sextet less a Beatles “cover” band and more a “band,” first and foremost, that plays the music of The Beatles.

The season comes to a close on Saturday Aug. 16 with country superstars Big & Rich and Jana Kramer. The concert will also feature the supporting acts local legends Glendale Riders, Jac Freeze, Broseph E. Lee and The Harmans. Big & Rich will be supporting their newly released album and have been nominated for the "2014 CMT Country Duo Of The Year." This show will feature a tribute to our US Troops in conjunction with A Hero's Welcoming.

The July 18th and August 1st concerts begin at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. The Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club is located at 3109 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035. Tickets are $10.

Article continues after sponsor message

The August 16th concert begins at 12 noon and closes at 11 p.m. Tickets are $30-$50 and are available at www.CoorsLightMusicFest.com.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No coolers allowed. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Sponsors for the Coors Light Music Fest Concert Series include: Coors Light, 93.7 The Bull, Ted's Motorcycle World, Atlantis Pools, Colman's Country Campers, Helitech, 1st MidAmerican Credit Union, Grafton Winery, Joe K's, RFT-Riverfront Times, Outrageous Outdoors, Oldies 103.3 KLOU, Holiday Inn, Laura Buick GMC, Freer Auto Body, Norton & Rain Inc., Data Tronics, Re/Max Lisa Funk, Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, and A Hero's Welcoming.

For more information, visit www.CoorsLightMusicFest.com or call 618-466-3042.

###

More like this:

Related Video: