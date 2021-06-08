CARROLLTON - Gus Coonrod had four hits and two RBIs, while Grant Pohlman added on three hits and an RBI as Carrollton defeated Moweaqua Central A&M 8-6 in an IHSA Class 1A regional final Monday afternoon at Carrollton High.

The Hawks banged out 11 hits on their way to the win, advancing to Wednesday's sectional semifinal game at Father McGivney Catholic, who defeated Metro-East Lutheran 7-2 in their regional final on Monday.

Carrollton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Raiders came back in the top of the second with three runs of their own to tie the game. The Hawks answered in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs to take a 5-3 lead, with Central A&M scoring one in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-4. Carrollton then scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to further their lead to 8-4 before the Raiders scored twice in the top of the seventh, but could do no more as the Hawks won and advanced.

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides Coonrod's and Pohlman's big days at the plate, Boden Flowers had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Brady Cox and Harley Angel had a hit and RBI each and Braylon Rhoades also had a hit for Carrolton.

Kyle Leonard started on the mound and struck out four, while Coonrod threw the final three innings, fanning seven to help preserve the win.

Spencer Uphoff and Gabe McElroy each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Central A&M.

The Hawks are now 4-10 and play McGivney at Griffins Field in the sectional semifinal late Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The winner advances to the last 16 and faces the winner of Okawville and Greenfield Northwestern in the final on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The super-sectional game is set for next Monday, June 14, at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield at 6 p.m.

More like this: