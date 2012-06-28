Cooling Centers Update-Alton, IL
June 28, 2012 4:29 PM
Alton Square Mall Food Court 7am to 9:30 pm (6pm on Sundays)
Salvation Army 525 Alby St. 9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday
Senior Services Center 2693 N. Rodgers 8am to 9pm, Monday - Friday
YWCA 304 E. 3rd St. 6:30am to 8pm, Monday - Friday
9:00 to 5pm , Saturday
Monroe Memorial Church 1901 Belle Open 24/7 (Will Pickup if Needed)
