July 11, 2011 – The following cooling centers have been set up in Alton:

AltonSquare Mall Food Court 7am to 9:30 pm (6pm on Sundays)

Salvation Army 525 Alby St. 9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday

SeniorServicesCenter 2693 N. Rodgers 8am to 9pm, Monday - Friday

The following fire stations are available for walk-in cooling periods of very short duration. The Fire Department can arrange Alton Police Department courtesy transportation to other centers from each fire station as needed. Anyone with medical considerations should seek emergency assistance.

Note: These stations may not be staffed during emergency calls and should be utilized as a last resort cooling point.

AltonFire Station1 333 E. 20th St.

AltonFire Station2 3212 College Ave.

