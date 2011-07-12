July 11, 2011 – The following cooling centers have been set up in Alton:

 

AltonSquare Mall                   Food Court                 7am to 9:30 pm (6pm on Sundays)

Salvation Army                       525 Alby St.                9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday

SeniorServicesCenter            2693 N. Rodgers         8am to 9pm, Monday - Friday

 

The following fire stations are available for walk-in cooling periods of very short duration.  The Fire Department can arrange Alton Police Department courtesy transportation to other centers from each fire station as needed.  Anyone with medical considerations should seek emergency assistance.

 

Note: These stations may not be staffed during emergency calls and should be utilized as a last resort cooling point.

 

AltonFire Station1       333 E. 20th St.

AltonFire Station2       3212 College Ave.

