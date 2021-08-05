ALTON - Cool off during the dog days of summer during the Great Rivers & Routes Epic Ice Cream Week Aug. 9 – 13.

Eighteen locally owned and operated ice cream shops from LItchfield to Collinsville, Carrollton to Granite City and all points in between are showcasing their best and coolest treats during this five day ice cream focused event.

Sample a wide variety of cool treats available throughout the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois including a peach glacier featuring famous Calhoun County peaches, two scoop banana split, strawberry shortcake sundae and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“With the hot weather we get in August, we wondered what could we do to help our visitors and residents cool off,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “And then we realized we have some really wonderful locally owned and operated ice cream shops which have taken the traditional frozen treats and made them in to something special. Epic Ice Cream Week is a way to promote their creativity and cool off at the same time.”

Participating ice cream shops include: Alton: The Pink Cow; East Alton: Blue Ice Creamery; Godfrey: Shivers Frozen Custard; Granite City: Weather Vane Ice Crème, Mr. Twist Ice Cream and Sherbert, and The Dairy Bar; Maryville: Bobby’s Frozen Custard; Glen Carbon: Annie’s Frozen Custard; Edwardsville: City Scoops Creamery, Annie’s Frozen Custard; Grafton: Grafton Fudge & Ice Cream and The Whole Scoop; Troy: City Scoops Creamery; Carrollton: Dairy Bar of Carrollton; Collinsville: Dairy Freeze; Hamel: Route 66 Creamery; Hillsboro: Sweet Addictions & Street Eats; and Livingston: The Twistee Treat Diner.

“Locally owned and operated businesses have some terrific cool treats,” Jobe noted. “Promoting Epic Ice Cream week is just another way to steer visitors to those businesses in our six county Great Rivers & Routes region and encouraging them to cool off with a sweet treat.” Jobe noted.

For a complete list of participating ice cream shops and their special treats, go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-weeks/epic-ice-cream-week/

More like this: