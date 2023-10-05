Cookies-N-Milk, of McKinney, TX is recalling their 6oz cups of "Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough" because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

“Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” with lot # 32402342 C has been recalled which was made available in retail stores throughout the states of IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI, WY.

The recalled product is packaged in a 6oz clear plastic cup with the Cookies-N-Milk brand and the lot # 32402342 C found on the top side and is potentially filled with peanut butter edible cookie dough.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

After receiving a notification from a distributor, the investigation indicates the problem occurred at the packaging stage.

Consumers who have purchased 6oz cups of "Cookies-N-Milk Chocolate Chip edible cookie dough" with the identified lot 32402342 C are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 214-491-6370, Monday through Friday 8am – 5pm central.

