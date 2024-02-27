ALTON - A man from Alton previously convicted of domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon has been charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, according to Madison County court documents.

Clarence Estelle, 32, of Alton, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of battery, a Class 4 felony, on Feb. 15, 2024. Estelle allegedly caused bodily harm to a household or family member by striking the victim “about the face with his hands multiple times causing injury,” according to court documents.

A petition filed to deny Estelle’s pretrial release states the victim “sustained injuries to her face including a swollen left eye, a laceration above her left eye, a swollen lip with a laceration and blood on her clothing.” The domestic disturbance occurred after the victim went to collect their personal belongings from Estelle.

“After collecting her belongings she went to her vehicle, at which time the defendant pulled her out of the vehicle and proceeded to strike her multiple times about the face with his hands,” the petition states. “Upon being placed under arrest Defendant made statements to officers that he wasn’t going back to jail and that officers should kill him. Further stated that upon being released he would go back to residence and kill everyone.”

The petition also states Estelle has a prior felony conviction for Domestic Battery from 2022 in Madison County. At the time of his latest offense, he was out on bond from a 2023 Madison County case in which he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Estelle’s latest domestic battery case was presented by the Alton Police Department. The State of Illinois will reportedly seek an enhanced Class 4 sentence based on Estelle’s prior conviction of domestic battery. According to court documents, Estelle was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

