More painful than the 18 strikeouts Cleveland pitcher Corey Kluber recorded against the St. Louis Cardinals was the pitch out of the zone that hit Matt Holliday on the left elbow in the 1st inning of Wednesday night’s game.

Holliday initially stayed in the game–taking his base and then left field for the bottom half of the inning. But Pete Kozma replaced him defensively in the 2nd inning and Holliday has been diagnosed with a “left elbow contusion” and is “day-to-day” with the injury.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the x-rays only showed a deep bruise but the Cardinals are likely to add a position player to the active roster tomorrow.

Scan of Holliday's elbow showed a deep bruise, no fracture, per team. #Cardinals likely to add a player from minors before Thurs game. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 14, 2015

Randal Grichuk has been getting at-bats in extended Spring Training and perhaps could be ready to return to the team.

Looking at Memphis, Greg Garcia is swinging a hot bat (.450, 17-38) in the month of May and although primarily an infielder, he did play two innings in right field during Spring Training.

Xavier Scruggs logged 10 innings in right during the Grapefruit League and also spent much of his winter ball in the Dominican playing outfield. He has six home runs and 18 runs batted in for Memphis this season.

Stephen Piscotty is batting .228 on the season and is hitting .216 (8-37) with a pair of home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

