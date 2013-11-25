Lewis and Clark Community College plans to conduct a controlled burn of portions of the woodlands on the Godfrey campus on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the objective of controlling the spread of invasive plant species.

The burn is being conducted in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Great Rivers Land Trust, The Nature Institute, and the Alton, Godfrey and Edwardsville fire departments.

For everyone’s safety, the college requests the public to stay away from the fire and to abide by security measures to be implemented by college security personnel that may include temporary closure of portions of campus, like roads and parking lots.

Date of Burn: Nov. 27, 2013

Location: Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Ill.

There will be two specific locations on campus. One burn will take place at the south end of campus, northwest of North Elementary School. The other burn will take place at the northwest corner of campus, west of the pond.

You may see some smoke or fire coming from campus. Firefighters and other trained personnel with proper vehicles and equipment will be working in the area until the burn presents no danger to the public. A Burn Plan has been developed and approved to appropriately control the fire to ensure personnel and public safety.

This burn will help maintain and enhance the campus woodland environment.

For everyone’s safety, please do not go near the fire or attempt to help the firefighters.

