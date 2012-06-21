Continued Committment to Live Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater is renewing a commitment to introduce "live theater" to segments of the population who may not have easy access or funds for entertainment. Service Organizations throughout the Riverbend area can apply for up to 15 tickets (at no cost) to attend a Wednesday evening Dress Rehearsal for all productions. In the past, a few local Nursing Homes, Oasis, Beverly Farms, Madison County Association of the Blind, Impact and classes at Lewis & Clark Community College have taken advantage of this offer. Interested Activity or Executive Directors are asked to send a request in writing to Alton Little Theater, PO Box 156, Alton, Illinois. The Final Dress Rehearsals held on Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm are reserved for Community Groups wishing to collaborate on fund-raisers. The basis fee for hosting a Preview Party if $750 and catering options are available. Again, interested Business Sponsors may utilize this benefit for their employees or groups may host their own fundraisers with the entertainment and decorated foyer furnished by the theater. Call the ALT office at 462-3205 for availability. September and November productions are available at the present time and Lee Cox and Toni-Fry Hilgert coordinate the hosting of Preview Parties for the theater's own on-going fund-raising efforts. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip