WHAT: Ingram Barge Company’s test-run to arrive at America’s Central Port

WHEN: Thursday, April 9th at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE: America’s Central Port: South Harbor Facility, Bissell St. entrance off of IL Route 3

SIGNIFICANCE: On Friday, March 27th, Paducah McCracken County Riverport Authority loaded the first test container on an Ingram barge successfully. Ingram Barge Company announced plans to assess the viability of Intermodal River Transportation, utilizing the largest flat-top crane in North America owned by the Paducah Riverport Authority and Ingram’s towboats and barges.

It is due to coordinated efforts to pursuing containerized shipping on the Mississippi River of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Ingram Barge, America’s Central Port and other private and public entities that this service is advancing.

Many achievements have been made through cooperation and collaboration to protect, sustain, and enhance the economic vitality of the Main Stem Mississippi River. The first arrival of the container barge will have a positive impact and provide an introduction of the service to the shipping community to and from the St. Louis region.

Invitees include: Mayor Francis Slay of St. Louis, Missouri, Mayor Tom Thompson of Grafton, Illinois, State Senators and Representatives and Congressional Delegation, Ingram Barge, Col. Anthony Mitchell from the St. Louis District US Army Corps of Engineers, Bill Paape, Director of the Inland Waterways Gateway Office, U.S. Maritime Administration, Board members of America’s Central Port and numerous members of the national trade association: Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals (IRPT).

ABOUT AMERICA’S CENTRAL PORT- Originally created in 1959, America’s Central Port is a special-purpose unit of local government. The Port’s activities include its operators loading or unloading over $1.1 billion of goods each year; rail and truck bulk transfer facilities for agricultural products, steel, fertilizer and asphalt; foreign trade zone operations; commercial warehousing; industrial property development; office space leasing; recreational facilities and residential apartments. The Port receives no general tax revenue and operates self-sufficiently through its leases and operations.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI RIVER, CITIES AND TOWNS INITIATIVE: The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) was created to provide an influential voice for the Mississippi River, dramatically increasing demand for effective river protection, restoration, and management in Washington, DC. It addresses matters of mutual concern, including: river water quality and habitat restoration, flooding and floodplain issues, river-focused recreation, sustainable economies, and celebration of the River culture and history.

ABOUT INGRAM MARINE GROUP: Ingram Marine Group encompasses Ingram’s operating units involved in transporting bulk commodities on America’s inland waterways, terminaling bulk commodities, and delivering fuel and supplies to the towing industry. The largest of the operating units is Ingram Barge Company, which transports coal, aggregates, grain, fertilizer, ores, alloys, steel and chemicals with a fleet of 140 towboats and 5000 barges. Other units include Custom Fuel Services (diesel fuel and supplies) and Triangle Fleet (ship anchorage in Louisiana).

ABOUT INLAND RIVERS, PORTS AND TERMINALS, INC.: Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals, Inc. is a trade association for the nation’s inland waterway, port, and terminal professionals. Our goal is to provide a platform for inland river port and terminal professionals to improve their businesses and to inform policy makers on the needs and economic impacts of our industry. The mission of IRPT is to be a resource for inland river ports, terminals, and river-borne transportation services and to promote the value of the inland river transportation system to users and policymakers.

*Guests to be cautious of unstable walking conditions as the location is an active construction site*

Close-up photos available but life vest, close-toed shoes and hard hat are required. Limited number of life vests and hard hats are available at the event.

