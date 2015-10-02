FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed construction of Cottages at Cathedral Square, a new $6 million 32-unit residential senior living community located at 305 South First Street in downtown Belleville, Illinois. The multifamily property, developed by Metropolitan Housing Development Corporation and Touchette Regional Hospital, is the first new development of its kind in Belleville. It is also the first building in Belleville to receive the ICC 700 National Green Building Standard’s (NGBS) bronze certification for green practices incorporated into its design and construction.

Cottages at Cathedral Square consists of five one- and two-story buildings totaling more than 31,000 square feet. The community’s green certification was awarded for its inclusion of energy and water efficient appliances; low flow faucets, toilets and showerheads, and low VOC cabinets and carpets. The certification also recognized Cottages at Cathedral Square as an infill project within walking distance to regular use resources, including hospitals, the YMCA, schools and parks; and for its use of native landscaping and limited grass; a community garden, and its household density per acre. Under the NGBS, a multifamily property can attain a bronze, silver, gold or emerald performance certification.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “This project will undoubtedly have a positive impact in downtown Belleville and will hopefully stimulate similar, additional new development in the future.”

Cottages at Cathedral Square offers one- and two-bedroom units for lease, each with individually controlled heating and cooling. The units include a range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. All 32 units at Cottages at Cathedral Square are for low-income residents age 62 or older. Residents are required to meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines to live in the complex.

Beyond the individual units, the community’s amenities include a barbershop, a large community room, fitness center, gardening areas, patios and BBQ grills. The community’s exterior, designed by EWR Associates of Fairview Heights, Illinois, reflects the old-school charm of Belleville’s downtown area. The development is expected to serve as a strong anchor to help revitalize the neighborhoods around St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Construction of Cottages at Cathedral Square began in late 2014 and finished on schedule. The project is one of several multi-housing and senior living projects built by IMPACT Strategies throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area, including Cedarhurst of Edwardsville; Cedarhurst of Shiloh; Amy’s Crossing in Alton; Hospice of Southern Illinois Residence Center in Edwardsville, and Enclave West student housing community also in Edwardsville.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or call 618.394.8400.

