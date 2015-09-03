ALTON - Construction workers were busy at the new Dollar General site next to the Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center and in the Alton Plaza Shopping Center.

A pair working at the scene said they thought the business would open sometime in October, although no official date has been set.

The store is part of the new Dollar General design plan and will be spacious.

DeLaurent Construction and JP Burns were busy with dirt, excavation and rock work Thursday. Dave DeLaurent of DeLaurent Construction said asphalt work will begin right away on the project.

Cissell Mueller Construction is the general contractor at the location. The Dollar General store that was located in the Alton Plaza Shopping Center is moving to the new building.

