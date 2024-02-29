EDWARDSVILLE - The second phase of Plummer Family Park construction has begun.

Plummer Family Park opened in 2020. The second phase of construction will introduce 13 new pickleball courts including a championship court, six volleyball courts, four baseball fields and a playground. Edwardsville marked the beginning of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

“Leap Day is commonly known as an extra day, a bonus day, if you will, and we are definitely making the most of it leaping into action here at Plummer Family Park,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “I’m proud and impressed by all of our parks in Edwardsville, but particularly passionate about Plummer Family Park. It’s 83 acres of fun, 83 acres of camaraderie, 83 acres of confidence and social skills, 83 acres of athletic grit and determination, 83 acres of opportunity.”

Risavy explained that the park was one of three projects known as the A Better Place to Play Campaign. The others — Leon Corlew Park & Splash Pad and the RP Lumber Center — are also “wonderful additions” to the community, he said, and Plummer Family Park is “a literal game changer.”

“It has consistently drawn massive numbers of families and individuals and teams from near and far seeking top-level places to play while enjoying Edwardsville’s restaurants, stores, hotels and attractions,” Risavy explained.

Article continues after sponsor message

He thanked One More Game Pickleball Club, Southwestern Illinois Baseball League, Glen-Ed Soccer, YMCA, SIUE and McKendree, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton and the Edwardsville School District, Coach Tim Funkhouser, Corey Jobe and Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, and Byrne & Jones Construction Company. He also thanked the aldermen who have greenlighted the park and supported the Edwardsville Enhancement Plan, which prioritizes green space and parks by utilizing a quarter percent sales tax.

Risavy’s statements were echoed by Robert Plummer, who, along with his family and wife Donna, is a major donor for Plummer Family Park. He noted that the park serves community members of all ages and encourages people to travel to Edwardsville.

“This is great for the community and I think it makes a great impact on the region,” Plummer said. “I think it really helps solidify Edwardsville and Troy and Glen Carbon and Maryville and this part of the state as a place to come. It solidifies, I think, our influence and what we can do in the state that we are in. I thank the City and the citizens and supporters and definitely the volunteers.”

For more information about Plummer Family Park, visit the park’s official webpage on the City of Edwardsville website.

More like this: