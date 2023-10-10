HARDIN - The Illinois Conservation Police and Calhoun County Sheriff's Office recently worked together on a situation that developed in Nebo in Calhoun County.

The report says on October 6, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a male subject setting fires to various fields on Hillcrest Road, Nebo, Calhoun County.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount and Calhoun County Sergeant Zach Hardin responded to the scene. Officer Roundcount arrived on scene first and took a male subject into custody.

In addition, the North Calhoun Fire Protection District also responded to the incident and successfully extinguished several fires that had been intentionally set.

Subsequent to the investigation, Brandon L Capps, 36, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was charged with the following offenses:

Arson

Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct,

Warrant - Failure to Appear (Jersey County).

Capps was transported to the Greene County Jail where he is detained with no bond, awaiting an appearance at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Illinois Conservation Police and the North Calhoun Fire Protection District for their assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

