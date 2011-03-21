St. Louis, MO., March 21, 2011- ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] and the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project will host an energy education workshop on March 31, 2011, at the Missouri Botanical Garden's Commerce Ed Center in St. Louis, Missouri, from 8:00 - 3:30. Up to 40 Metro East area primary and secondary level teachers are expected to attend.

At the workshop, a NEED energy education trainer will explain the science of energy using experiments and research and analysis activities that make learning about energy fun and relevant for K-12 students. The curriculum emphasizes all sources of energy and explains the importance of using energy wisely. Each educator receives a class-set of NEED-developed, state-correlated curriculum that expands and increases their students' energy knowledge. Participants also receive a Science of Energy kit with hands-on experiments that explore the forms of energy and energy transformations.

"ConocoPhillips' generous investment in energy education will help address educators' growing demands for quality energy curriculum and training for tomorrow's workforce," said Mary Spruill, executive director of the NEED Project. "We consider an energy-literate public the pathway to overcoming the energy challenges of the future."

ConocoPhillips' sponsorship of the NEED Project aims to improve energy knowledge in America's communities and schools. This upcoming workshop supports Metro East area teachers with the training and curriculum materials needed to lead their students in innovative thinking and creative dialogue about energy.

In 2011, ConocoPhillips and NEED will host 26 workshops across the U.S. for more than 1,000 teachers.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an integrated energy company with interests around the world. Headquartered in Houston, the company had approximately 29,700 employees, $156 billion of assets, and $189 billion of revenues as of December 31, 2010. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

About the NEED Project

The mission of the NEED Project is to promote an energy conscious and educated society by creating effective networks of students, educators, business, government and community leaders to design and deliver objective, multi-sided energy education programs. For more information, go to www.need.org.

