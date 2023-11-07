JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School recently named Connor Chin as a Student of the Month for November. As a senior at JCHS, Chin is an accomplished athlete and mathematician with his eye on an engineering career.

Chin was recently selected as a JCMS November Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Chin has been heavily involved with several clubs and organizations over his high school career. He’s been in varsity wrestling for four years and varsity football for three years. He’s also been part of the Illinois Math League, Academic Challenge, Olympiad, National Honors Society, Student Council, Class Council, and Blue Crew.

In addition to being named Student of the Month, Chin has been awarded for both his athletic and academic ability. Chin is a three-time PAC Pride Award winner (one for football and two for wrestling). He was also the 170-pound Mississippi Valley Conference Champion in wrestling in the 2022-23 season, the 110% Award winner for the 2022-23 wrestling season, and the Illinois Math League Champion his freshman through junior years.

Outside of school, Chin volunteers at multiple sports camps, including wrestling and football. He also does community service through the National Honors Society, and worked for Heafner Contracting. In his free time, he said he likes to go to sports practices and games, watch sports, and spend time with friends.

After graduating from JCHS, Chin said he plans on attending the University of Alabama to pursue a major in engineering.

Congratulations to Chin for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

