WASHINGTON, DC– Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) introduced the Consumer Equity Protection Act of 2021 to establish a federal taskforce to advise the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on issues of equity impacting consumers of protected classes.

“We know that many times, folks are targeted based on their identity as a member of a certain protected class like age, race, religion, sexual orientation or disability. We have a duty to protect Americans who may be at increased risk of being targeted for scams or crimes,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I am proud to lead legislation to establish this taskforce to study attempts to target protected classes with unfair or deceptive practices. This taskforce will help protect all consumers from scams and crimes.”

A 2016 study published by the FTC found that minority populations are more likely to become fraud victims. Rep. Kelly’s legislation would direct the Chairman of the FTC to establish the taskforce to advise the commission on equity issues in protection of consumers and to assist the Commission with oversight, consumer education and complaints.

