Congresswoman Michele Bachmann to Speak At Madison County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on March 22

Congresswoman Michele Bachmann of Minnesota's 6th Congressional District is the featured speaker at the 59th Annual Madison County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, March 22. Congresswoman Bachmann is a 2012 Republican candidate for President and was first elected to the United States Congress in 2006.

The event will be taking place at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 400 Beau Chateau, Bethalto. The reception begins at 4:00 p.m., with Congresswoman Bachmann to speak at 5:00 p.m., and with dinner and the rest of the program to follow.

In addition to Congresswoman Bachmann, Congressman Rodney Davis, local Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly and others will also speak at the event. Also, with the Madison County event being the first such dinner following the March 18 primary election, it will be the first Republican event statewide where the nominated 2014 Republican candidate for Illinois Governor will be introduced.

"We are fortunate to be represented in Congress and in Springfield by some outstanding Republican leaders," said Andrew Carruthers, Madison County Republican Chairman. "This is a great opportunity for people to meet our elected officials and Republican candidates in the next election."

Tickets for the event are $40 per person or $320 for a table. There are also ad and other sponsorship opportunities. Purchases can be made through the Party's website, www.madcogop.com, by calling 314/439-1104, or by emailing akcgop@gmail.com.

