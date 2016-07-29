ALTON – The Rotary of the Riverbend welcomed Congressman Mike Bost at its July 28th meeting in Alton.

Congressman Bost discussed the need for common sense rule making when federal agencies define “navigable waterways,” the need for federal agencies and departments to report on their rule making decisions to Congress, the need to reform the Affordable Care Act, his work on veterans’ issues, and the importance of transportation infrastructure in Southern Illinois. Congressman Bost also discussed the importance of Scott Air Force Base and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to the economy of the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the members of the Rotary of the Riverbend, many of whom are local business owners and managers, several members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and local Mayors Brant Walker of Alton, Mike McCormick of Godfrey, and Tom Thompson of Grafton were also in attendance.

Originally elected to Congress in 2014, Congressman Bost represents portions of 12 Southern Illinois counties in Washington, D.C.

The Rotary of the Riverbend meets the first, second, fourth, and fifth Thursday of the month at Mac’s in downtown Alton and does service projects on the third Thursday of the month throughout the community during the year. People interested in joining Rotary are invited to attend the Club’s meetings. For more information, please visit the Rotary’s website at www.rotaryriverbend.org.

More like this: