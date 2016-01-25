ALTON — Mississippi Valley Christian School is pleased to announce that Congressman John Shimkus will visit student on January 25, 2016,

Students of Mrs. Joan Conrad’s government class are looking forward to a visit from Representative Shimkus on Monday morning, January 25, at Mississippi Valley Christian School. Bringing their questions regarding government before the congressman should prove to be an interesting and informative experience, not only for Mrs. Conrad’s students, but for all the high school students of grade 9-12.

Mississippi Valley Christian School is located in Alton, Illinois and is a ministry of Faith Baptist Church of Godfrey, IL. MVCS offers a quality Christian Education and has been operating since 1974. MVCS ministers to children in Kindergarten (K4 & K5) through 12th grade. For more information, contact the school office at 618-462-1071 or visit our web site at www.mvcs-il.org.

