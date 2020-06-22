OAKLAND – Congressman John Shimkus (IL-15) says the clear choice for voters in the 15th Congressional District is Republican Mary Miller.



"I have no question she will bring to Washington the same values and beliefs in less government, lower taxes, individual responsibility and personal freedom as I've fought for on Capitol Hill for more than two decades," Shimkus said.



Congressman Shimkus also has been named the honorary chair of Miller’s campaign.



“I am honored to have the endorsement and help of Congressman Shimkus," Miller said. “John is a patriot who has served our country in the military and has been a leader for our region in Congress. I'm looking forward to working with him to benefit and strengthen Southeastern Illinois."



Miller concluded. “I will be a fighter for our farmers and small businesses. I will be a champion for all of the hardworking people throughout our district to help bring more investment and high-paying jobs to our area, creating an environment our children and grandchildren will be able to thrive in and choose to stay in."



Miller has been endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; US Senator Ted Cruz; Congressman Steve Scalise; US Representative Elise Stefanik and Congressman Jim Jordan. Other endorsements include, Winning for Women, the House Freedom Fund, former gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives, the Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR, State Representatives Darren Bailey, Blaine Wilhour, Charlie Meier, and Dan Caulkins, and former Congressman Tim Johnson and Effingham County Board Member Dave Campbell.



Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.



To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: