February 18, 2014: GRANITE CITY -- Vice President Joseph R. Biden will visit America’s Central Port along the Mississippi River in Granite City on Wednesday. The Vice President will make remarks on the fifth anniversary of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which has invested over $642 million in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.

“I’m pleased Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Southern Illinois to hear from our workers and see our investment in America’s future with his own eyes,” said Congressman Bill Enyart (D-Illinois).

“Investing in our country, from improving our infrastructure to preparing our workforce for the future, is the best way we can grow our economy,” Enyart said. “We must continue to invest in America so that everyone benefits, not just a select few.”

“My message to the Vice President is that while Wall Street has recovered, we can’t rest until every Main Street in Southern Illinois has recovered,” Enyart said.

