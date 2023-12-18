MURPHYSBORO, Ill.– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his 2024 re-election campaign has been endorsed by a next-generation leader of the conservative movement, U.S. Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

“Mike Bost is the kind of conservative we need in Washington right now. He defends our values and delivers results for the hardworking families of his district,” said Donalds. “I am proud to endorse Mike Bost for re-election and look forward to standing side-by-side with him as we continue our fight against the far left liberals in Congress.”

“Byron Donalds is a rising star in the conservative movement and a trusted voice for America-loving patriots across America,” said Bost. “I am proud to have his endorsement and look forward to continuing the shared fight for our conservative values.”

