Congratulations to Physician Assistant Graduate Tamara Cardenas

Tamara Cardenas is a recent graduate of phase I, Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, ranked among the top 10 physician assistant schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. Tami graduated AF Academy in Colorado Springs, attended O'Fallon Township, and grew up in Alton attending St. Mary's Church and School, and her parents Ernest & Elizabeth still reside in the Alton area. Tami's orders in 2021 are for the clinical portion of IPAP at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. She has much gratitude to God, family, and friends for their love and support, especially her brother, Clinton, sister Kayla and brother-in-law Matt.