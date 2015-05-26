Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Roxana High School! As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be. Riverbender.com would like to wish you much success in your future endeavors.

The following students walked the stage and received their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Jessica Jo Baggett

Brandon Douglas Bailey

Megan Elizabeth Barr

Deborah Elaine Bethel

Claire Gabrielle Bollinger

Dalton Stephen Brito

Schyler Eugene Buck

Ashlyn Morgan Cadle

Ashley Nicole Cameron

Marina Rose Carey

Tristen Shaymus Carroll

Lindsay Nicole Chapman

Seth Aaron Chester

Ashlee Ann Conner-Mckey

Miranda Kaylyn Cunningham

Luke Anthony Curtis

Taylor Jean Dowdy

Kyle Edward Doyle

Jonathon Michael Femmer

Christian Michael Fergerson

Tara Renee Flowers

Jeddah Henry Dwayne Gallego

Brandi Rene Gidcumb

Tanner Logan Gray

Erica Taylor Griggs

Audry Annalynn Groves

Brennan Lee Harris

Kaleb Ryan Heinemeier

Zachery Rian Howard

Corrine Emily Hubbard

Ella Marie Huppert

Emily Kay Huppert

Samantha Rae Hurst

Joseph Eugene Ingram

Curie Renay Ivy

Joseph William Lamar James

Lyndsey Marie Johansen

Dustin Lee Johnson

Christopher Michael Kinslow

Katelyn Elyse Kreutztrager

Gabriel Robert Kunz

Jaden Paul Langer

Ginger Renee Lankford

Maria Danielle Lasbury

Andrea Louise Lawson

Mark Brian Leuck, Jr

Quincy Ira James Licker

Morgan Catherine Liley

Bradley James Lindhorst

Brianna Linnea Lyles

Alyson Ann Lynch

Wade Roland McGee

Bailey Ann McGuire

Nickalas Eugene McGuire

Tyler Christopher Mercer

Collin Joseph Meyer

Mathew Paul Meyers

Katlin Michael Michelon

Michael Joseph Mielke

Courtney Elizabeth Miller

Jasmine Kay Montalvo

Zackary Allen Michael Moore

Skye Nichole Mounce

Katherina Margaret Oldendorph

Chelsea Jayne Patton

Katelyn Alexis Payne

Jacob Michael Perino

Kyle Glenn Petit

Ivy Nicole Pizzo

Shawn Michael Porter

Lauren Marie Ratliff

Rachael Nicole Rea

Logan Scott Reardon

Alec Christian Revelle

Elizabeth Anne Jacklyn Rexford

Joshua Keith Rudd

Amy Michelle Scroggins

Cynthia Marie Scroggins

Erica Lauren Sheets

Madisyn Paige Sheraka

Randy Thomas Skiff

Jennifer Renee Smith

Elizabeth Ashlee Spann

Alyssa Renee Stacy

Taylor Elizabeth Stamper

Savanah Marie Stogsdill

Justin Tylor Swank

Brooke Michelle Swarringin

Karley Marie Swarts

Ashley Suzanne Talley

Jacob Christopher Tatman

Corey Allan Taylor

Radeana Marie Taylor

Marissa Marie Thomas

Destiny Synam Vongprachanh

Abigail Elizabeth Ward

Andrew Marcus Webb

Tyler Scott Wells

Zachary Shane Wilson

