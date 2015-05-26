Congratulations Roxana High School 2015 Graduates
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Roxana High School! As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be. Riverbender.com would like to wish you much success in your future endeavors.
The following students walked the stage and received their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Jessica Jo Baggett
Brandon Douglas Bailey
Megan Elizabeth Barr
Deborah Elaine Bethel
Claire Gabrielle Bollinger
Dalton Stephen Brito
Schyler Eugene Buck
Ashlyn Morgan Cadle
Ashley Nicole Cameron
Marina Rose Carey
Tristen Shaymus Carroll
Lindsay Nicole Chapman
Seth Aaron Chester
Ashlee Ann Conner-Mckey
Miranda Kaylyn Cunningham
Luke Anthony Curtis
Taylor Jean Dowdy
Kyle Edward Doyle
Jonathon Michael Femmer
Christian Michael Fergerson
Tara Renee Flowers
Jeddah Henry Dwayne Gallego
Brandi Rene Gidcumb
Tanner Logan Gray
Erica Taylor Griggs
Audry Annalynn Groves
Brennan Lee Harris
Kaleb Ryan Heinemeier
Zachery Rian Howard
Corrine Emily Hubbard
Ella Marie Huppert
Emily Kay Huppert
Samantha Rae Hurst
Joseph Eugene Ingram
Curie Renay Ivy
Joseph William Lamar James
Lyndsey Marie Johansen
Dustin Lee Johnson
Christopher Michael Kinslow
Katelyn Elyse Kreutztrager
Gabriel Robert Kunz
Jaden Paul Langer
Ginger Renee Lankford
Maria Danielle Lasbury
Andrea Louise Lawson
Mark Brian Leuck, Jr
Quincy Ira James Licker
Morgan Catherine Liley
Bradley James Lindhorst
Brianna Linnea Lyles
Alyson Ann Lynch
Wade Roland McGee
Bailey Ann McGuire
Nickalas Eugene McGuire
Tyler Christopher Mercer
Collin Joseph Meyer
Mathew Paul Meyers
Katlin Michael Michelon
Michael Joseph Mielke
Courtney Elizabeth Miller
Jasmine Kay Montalvo
Zackary Allen Michael Moore
Skye Nichole Mounce
Katherina Margaret Oldendorph
Chelsea Jayne Patton
Katelyn Alexis Payne
Jacob Michael Perino
Kyle Glenn Petit
Ivy Nicole Pizzo
Shawn Michael Porter
Lauren Marie Ratliff
Rachael Nicole Rea
Logan Scott Reardon
Alec Christian Revelle
Elizabeth Anne Jacklyn Rexford
Joshua Keith Rudd
Amy Michelle Scroggins
Cynthia Marie Scroggins
Erica Lauren Sheets
Madisyn Paige Sheraka
Randy Thomas Skiff
Jennifer Renee Smith
Elizabeth Ashlee Spann
Alyssa Renee Stacy
Taylor Elizabeth Stamper
Savanah Marie Stogsdill
Justin Tylor Swank
Brooke Michelle Swarringin
Karley Marie Swarts
Ashley Suzanne Talley
Jacob Christopher Tatman
Corey Allan Taylor
Radeana Marie Taylor
Marissa Marie Thomas
Destiny Synam Vongprachanh
Abigail Elizabeth Ward
Andrew Marcus Webb
Tyler Scott Wells
Zachary Shane Wilson
