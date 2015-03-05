Volunteers needed for 7th Annual cleanup of rivers and creeks within the Mississippi and Missouri rivers watershed

ST. LOUIS - Great Rivers Greenway, St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District and Missouri American Water are proud to sponsor the 7th annual Confluence Trash Bash, being held on Saturday, March 21, 2015, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area residents are invited to join cleanup efforts, which have removed more than 5,000 tires and more than 61 tons of trash and scrap from area streams and rivers to date.

Volunteers can choose from several locations for check-in at 8:30 a.m.:

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO

Missouri River Relief, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO (will travel by boat to cleanup site)

Big Muddy Adventures, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO (will travel by canoe to cleanup)

Creve Coeur Park, 2350 Creve Coeur Mill Road, St Louis, MO 63146

Florissant Sunset Park, 2300 Sunset Park Drive, 63031

Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex, 13217 Ferguson Ln., Bridgeton, MO 63044

Overland (Visit overlandmo.org for location and registration information, or call 314. 427.2401)

St Louis City (near the McKinley Bridge Bikeway), 5 Branch Street, St. Louis, MO 63147

Specific cleanup sites will then be assigned near each of the starting locations. At noon, participants will return to their selected lunch location for a celebration and free lunch. Prizes will be awarded to volunteers who find the weirdest, biggest and most expensive trash that morning. KSHE radio will be on site to provide entertainment and report on all the unusual items found during the cleanup.

“Trash Bash volunteers are guaranteed to not only have fun, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment as they help improve local water quality and wildlife habitats,” says Brian Waldrop, St. Louis and Southeast Regional Stream Team Coordinator. “It’s amazing what a group of dedicated volunteers can do for the environment in just a few hours.”

All are welcome, and no experience is required. Individual volunteers, civic groups and youth organizations are encouraged to attend. Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and gloves. Trash bags will be provided. Transportation is available for school and other groups by contacting Colleen Scott at Missouri Department of Conservation (Colleen.Scott@mdc.mo.gov).

Partners on this event include St. Louis Audubon, Greenway Network, St. Louis Brightside, St. Louis County, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Stream Team, Missouri River Relief, St. Louis Forward and Big Muddy Adventures. Participating municipalities include Maryland Heights Parks Department, cities of St. Louis, Creve Coeur, Florissant, Bridgeton and Overland.

For more information, email greenwaynetwork@gmail.com . To register online, visit http://bit.ly/1AQd7Zj.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is a regional parks and trails district created by a vote of the people to connect St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The organization is making the St. Louis region an even better place to live by connecting our region with greenways to conserve natural resources, enhance our economy and improve our quality of life with more transportation and recreation options. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org

