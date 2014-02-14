Glen Carbon, IL The Conference of Women Legislators (COWL) has just announced the release of their 2014 scholarship application, according to Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon). The COWL Scholarship is offered to eligible undergraduate women.

The one-year undergraduate scholarship can be used to cover tuition, books, and fees for up to $2,500 per year. Applicants must be a female 25 years of age or older, a resident of Illinois, and plan to attend an accredited on-campus school in Illinois for at least six semester hours. Eligible applicants must show evidence of furthering their education in order to contribute to their government, children, families, and to their community.

"I think this scholarship offers a great opportunity to help pay for college," Rep. Kay said. "Unfortunately, college has become increasingly expensive over the years and many people can't afford to go which hurts their ability to get a good job. This scholarship could help many people get the education needed to strive in today's economy."

For more information on the scholarship and to obtain an application, visit the Conference of Women Legislators' website at http://cowlil.com/scholarship.htm. All application materials must be returned to COWL by March 31, 2014.

